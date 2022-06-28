The Mariners continue to swing for the fences

The Shoalhaven Mariners are back on the field and looking focused and determined to make up for lost time.
It has been a long run, but baseball is finally back to being a weekly occurrence and the ballplayers of the Shoalhaven couldn't be more happier.
Advertisement
Let's catch you up on how they performed this weekend.
READ MORE:
On Saturday, the Mariners third grade side travelled to Fred Finch Park at Berkeley in a top of the table clash against the Eagles, with the Mariners walking away with a 17-7 win that put the rest of the league on notice.
The game started very tightly with the Mariners gaining a slight edge, 4-3 at the end of the first innings, with both sides showcasing some fantastic batting.
In the second, both sides were able to bring in another two runs each keeping things interesting.
The third saw no movement on either side as the defence of both teams was on full display, the score remained 6-5 to the Mariners.
However the fourth innings saw the Mariners come out swinging, as they brought in an enormous 11 runs, with the flabbergasted Berkeley only being able to bring in two runs.
The fifth and final innings saw both sides shut out again as the Mariners cruised to a photo finish.
Mariners single hits going to Brad Scott (4), Lee Lawson (3), James Lee (2), Leigh Wooten, Cameron McNicol (2), Antony Lee and Gabe Tate (2). Mariners had four standout double hits, Callum McNicol (2) and James Lee both hitting to leftfield while Leigh Wooten had the last double to centrefield.
Pitching duties were shared between Leigh Wooten 54 pitches 30 strikes with one strikeout and Lee Lawson 35 pitches 21 strikes with three strikeouts, backed up well with catcher Brad Scott.
The fourth grade Mariners travelled to Cringila to take on the Wollongong Cardinals, with the Mariners yet again able to come home with a strong win, this time 13-3.
Mariners came out strong from the start, keeping Cardinals scoreless until the third innings. Mariners batted well in the first, second and fourth innings.
Matt Calderon had a stand out performance on the mound 66 pitches 42 strikes with 3 strikeouts, who was backed up well by catcher Leith Grant.
Single hits for the day went to Timothy Parkes, Simon Levy, Matt Calderon (3), Leith Grant (3), Bruce Jones, Andrew Pearson and Andrew Smithson. Simon Levy had a double to centre field, Matt Calderon a double to right field and Zac Douglas a double to left field.
Matt Calderon being the standout batter of the day with four hits from four at bats. Zac Douglas had a stellar performance at short stop while fielding taking some great catches and nice plays.
The fifth grade Mariners also took on the Cardinals, however the side was unable to secure the victory, losing the match 18-14 in a close affair.
Advertisement
Mariners started well coming out to take an early lead in the first innings 6-3.In the second cardinals came out strong batting in eight runs with Mariners responding with three runs.
The third saw cardinals bring in four with Mariners bringing in two. In the fourth Mariners kept Cardinals scoreless responding with one of their own.
The fifth and final innings cardinals batting in three runs to Mariners two runs for the final score line 18-14.
It was a nail-biting finish in a match-up that in fact proved to be very even, with both sides in it until the very end.
Single hits of the game went to Andrew Smithson, Leith Grant (2), Mitch Burgess, Tony Green-Kandarakis, Kalysta Palmer (2) and Jack Hobday (2). Jack Hobday having the only double of the game to centrefield.
Pitching duties were shared between Andrew Smithson 86 pitches 42 strikes with 2 strikeouts and Jack Hobday making his pitching debut 44 pitches 22 strikes and 1 strikeout. Mitch Burgess did a great job catching the full game , while Jack Hobday made some great plays from short stop. Andrew Smithson excelled in the field.
Advertisement
Congratulations to all the ball players who suited up on the weekend.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.