South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Saturday Night Slam set to shock the Shoalhaven

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 28 2022 - 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THUNDER DOWN UNDER: Wrestling is back with a bang in the Shoalhaven. Picture: Supplied.

The Shoalhaven better get ready as some of Australia's top wrestling talent is headed to the South Coast this weekend for what is set to be a can't miss event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.