Saturday Night Slam set to shock the Shoalhaven

The Shoalhaven better get ready as some of Australia's top wrestling talent is headed to the South Coast this weekend for what is set to be a can't miss event.
For the first time Australian Wrestling Entertainment is coming to the The Country Club at St Georges Basin, for a spectacular live event this Saturday.
The Saturday Night Slam, will have pro wrestling stars putting their bodies on the line as they perform jaw-dropping moves with plenty of high risk and adrenaline action.
The event will feature a variety of wrestling talent on display, headlined by celebrity Anthony Cincotta from Married at First Sight (MAFS) Australia.
The 6ft 4 MAFS star is a well-known and talented wrestler originating from Melbourne.
Cincotta will be entering the ring against a formidable opponent, Otis the Brute, in a fight that will shake the venue at St Georges Basin.
Also on the lineup is a championship match between superstar Psykotic who will be battling against Luke Rage, in a match-up that will conjour up more than just a few highlights as they fight for the AWE championship title.
There will also be a cruiserweight match, which will see Scott Magnum take on Jay Sorbet.
The Monster known as Banisher will take on Corruption from Long Bay Jail, along with many more heart-pounding fights on the table.
You can expect to see supreme athleticism, crazy personalities and great fights, it will be a night that will provide a little bit of everything for everyone.
You can currently save $25 as the Country Club will accept Dine & Discover Vouchers, and you can call now to reserve your seats or book online.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
