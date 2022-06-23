South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Crossley Bloxsome and Evison selected to inaugural NSW NAIDOC Cup squad

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 23 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL TALENT: Southern Branch's Lucas Evison (left) jockeying his opponent. Picture: Supplied.

Shoalhaven United's Dianna Crossley Bloxsome and Southern Branch's Lucas Evison have been again recongised for their football prowess with another prestigious selection, this time to the inaugural NAIDOC Cup squads.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.