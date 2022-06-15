South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Trio to lap Australia on postie bikes to aid suicide prevention

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:47am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick and Barbara Davey in their outfits for the 15,000km postie bike journey in support of Soldier On, advocating for veteran suicide prevention.

Three ex-servicemen will ride a counter-clockwise loop of Australia on postie bikes to raise awareness and support for Soldier On to aid service men and women suffering from mental trauma.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I also get a kick out of taking amateur landscape and wildlife photography. I find pressure washing videos soothing.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.