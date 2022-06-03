Tigers set for double header in big day of basketball

The Shoalhaven Tigers teams will look to continue their strong 2022 season with a double header of action tomorrow.
The Men's Tigers are off to a 7-2 start and currently sit in second place behind the 8-1 Hills Hornets.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Coming up against the eighth seed Camden Valley Wildfire, the Tigers will look to inch closer to stealing back their position at the top of the league.
Off the back of a 20 point victory over the Central Coast Waves last week, and a narrow win over the then first seed Canberra Gunners the week prior, the team is trending with good momentum heading into the weekend.
The team's defensive intensity has been elite in recent games which has had a flow on effect to their offense.
With increased fastbreak points which have lead to easier chances, as well as opening up shots from behind the arc, the team will look to continue to run and gun.
They will look to slow down the Wildfire's leader Pranaya Sakya, who has led the side all season, punctuated by his 37 point, 8 three pointer outing against the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders.
If they can slow him down in a similar fashion to how they did Wave's leading scorer, Hayden Ellis last week, by making him as inefficient as possible, then the Tigers should be heading towards another strong win.
Kyle Leslie will look to continue his run of strong play for the Tigers following his 23 and 27 point outings in his last two games.
While consistent Tigers leader Bruce Ozolins will continue to provide exactly whatever is asked from him.
Throw in Jake Wilson's strong defense, William Ozolins shooting and Billy Campbell's efficient orchestration of the offense and the side will be in with more than a strong chance of taking home the victory.
The Tigers tip off against the Wildfire at 4pm tomorrow at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre
In the earlier game slot the Youth Tigers will be looking to rebound from their two game skid with a big win over the Youth Wildfire side.
Currently sitting in fourth place with a record of 5-3, this match will be an important one to grab from an opponent above them in the standings, as the Wildfire currently sit in third at 6-2.
The team's offense in recent weeks has struggled after the team's initial blistering hot start to the season.
However if the team is able to unlock their three ball which has alluded them recently, then they'll be a hard team to contain as their defense has been relatively consistent and strong.
Ben Morris will look to re-find his magic from his 31 point outing against Orange three weeks ago, as his points have dipped in the last two matches at 11 and 5 respectively.
Advertisement
While Jeremy Harding will look to continue his relatively consistent run of play, averaging 14 points per game on the season.
The Youth Tigers will tip off at 2:00pm against the Camden Valley Wildfire also at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.