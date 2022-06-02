Charities big and small have just four weeks left to apply for a funding boost as the financial year comes to a close.
IMB Bank Community Foundation is putting the call out to all South Coast and Southern Highlands charities and community groups.
Following the triple-whammy of COVID, natural disasters and now cost of living pressures, there's never been a more appropriate time for local not-for-profits to get an extra financial helping hand.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation supports people and communities in IMB's key markets - Sydney, the Illawarra, Hunter, South Coast, Southern Highlands, the ACT and Melbourne. It is focused on building brighter futures through strong, resilient and forward-focused communities - which is at the heart of IMB Bank's core values.
"Over the years, IMB Bank's Community Foundation has played an important role in providing financial support to communities in the Southern Highlands and South Coast regions," said Robert Ryan, IMB Bank CEO.
"We are now calling for people and groups who are taking action to improve the lives of others to come forward and apply for IMB Bank Community Foundation funding. Applications can be made online, and the closing date is Thursday 30th June."
Since 1999, IMB Bank Community Foundation has donated over $11 million to more than 800 community groups and projects focusing on disaster relief, education, health care, sports and recreation, arts and culture, aged care, and many other services.
Applications can be made online at: https://www.imb.com.au/community
