Zoned B4 Mixed Use, the site is open to a mixture of compatible land uses subject to consent from business, office, residential, retail and other developments such as attached dwellings; boarding houses; centre-based child care facilities; commercial premises; community facilities; educational establishments; entertainment facilities; function centres; group homes; hotel or motel accommodation; information and education facilities; medical centres; multi dwelling housing; passenger transport facilities; recreation facilities (indoor); registered clubs; residential flat buildings; respite day care centres; seniors housing; shop top housing; or tourist and visitor accommodation to name just a few.