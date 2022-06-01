South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Prolific local historical author Robyn Florance tells the Nowra Croquet Club's 100-year history

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD HISTORY: Nowra Croquet Club members in their inaugural year on December 8, 1922. Image Shoalhaven Historical Society

The Nowra Croquet Club celebrated its centenary on Saturday, May 14.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.