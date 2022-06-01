The Nowra Croquet Club celebrated its centenary on Saturday, May 14.
And to coincide with the special celebrations, a new book has been published recounting the club's proud history.
Prolific local historical author Robyn Florance OAM has written Nowra Croquet Club Celebrating 100 Years 1922-2022.
The book takes us on a fascinating journey through the club's history, featuring many of its successes, and includes some wonderful historic photographs.
"It is fitting and we should appreciate the women who founded and maintained the club through its early years," Mrs Florance said.
"They suffered setback and discouragement but never despaired.
"And it is to their consistent, self-denying labour and perseverance that the club has survived 100 years.
"From humble beginnings the Nowra Croquet Club has survived for a century and throughout its histories members have played numerous social matches, championship games and interclub challenges and has developed a big reputation throughout the state."
Although the inaugural meeting was held early 1921, with Mrs M.F. Morton as president, the following year croquet members became affiliated with the Nowra Bowling and Recreation Club and the Nowra Ladies' Croquet Club was formed on May 17, 1922.
The first croquet lawn was opened on the Nowra Bowling Club ground in Junction Street during 1923 and when the bowling club suffered financial difficulties, the croquet lawn was sold and the ladies moved to the West Street Lawn, adjacent to the Nowra Showground Memorial Gates, in 1937.
The Nowra Croquet Club remained there until 2008 when it relocated to its current site at 127 Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry, converting two former tennis courts adjacent to the swimming pool complex, into lawns.
The club has prospered and flourished in its current location with some 71 members who all enjoy the game of croquet in some form.
While Association Croquet is the pure form of the sport there are a number of varieties of games that can be played in the guise of croquet.
Aussie Croquet is a great introduction to the game, teaching the skills needed for later games.
Other varieties include Golf Croquet, Ricochet, Kingball and Pirates, while Gateball is a fast and furious game.
The club will move again, hopefully by the end of 2023, to a new purpose-built four court facility adjacent to the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Complex.
As well as documenting the club's history the book also profiles the club's eight life members - Elizabeth Cook, Alice Elyard, Emma Monaghan, Mamie Fuller, Maude Walker, Marjorie Clarke, Margaret Sawers and John Deeves, and also includes a list of all executive office bearers for the past 100 years.
Over the years members have tasted success at various, high level competitions and the club has hosted numerous state events.
Among some of the successes highlighted in the book are -
In 1996 Carol O'Reilly claimed silver and Margaret Prendergast bronze at the Australian Veterans Games.
Sheena Amies, Collina Tarlington, Judy Fowler and Bill Rooney combined to win the State Bronze Division Pennant Competition in August 1996.
Sheena Amies, Maj Clarke, Lyn Bryant and Bill Rooney claimed the State Bronze Pennants in August 1997.
2004 proved to be a successful year for the club with Claire Wilson taking out the statewide Silver Brooch competition, beating clubmate John Deeves, while Tim Murphy claimed the NSW Croquet Gold Handicap Singles event.
Members tasted success in the Bronze Brooch with Jean Peck, John Deeves and Graham Cullen bringing the title back to Nowra three years in a row in 2003-04-05.
In August 2007 the Nowra team of Margaret Sawers, Mary Dunn, Anne Wood, John Deeves, Pam Owen and Kevin Owen were the state runners-up in the inaugural Golf Croquet Pennant Competition.
In 2012 the Nowra Croquet Club hosted the Croquet NSW Division Two Golf Croquet Championships, with Nowra pairing Pat Poynter and Brenton Chivers being runners-up.
In 2014 the Nowra team of Phil Pickard, Mike McKenzie, David Turvey, Wayne Worrell and Pat Poynter won the NSW State Pennants Golf Croquet.
Margaret Sawers claimed the NSW Women's Golf Croquet singles championship in 2015.
2016 proved to be a big year for the club - Nowra hosted the Division Two Croquet NSW Golf Croquet State Championships with Pat Poynter and Brenton Chivers runners-ups; Nowra also hosted the inaugural NSW Ricochet Carnival with members David Hanbridge and Judith Ramadge taking the win; Margaret Sawers and Glyn Williams combined to win the inaugural Croquet NSW Ricochet Croquet Open Doubles crown; Bob Davis, Doug Houssenloge, Margaret Sawers, Graeme Lovell, Terry Hoffman, Marie McLean, Judy French and Di Milnes took out the Croquet NSW Division Three Golf Croquet StateTitle.
Nowra also hosted the second annual Ricochet Croquet State Titles in 2018 with Margaret Sawers and Glyn Williams taking the crown for the second year in a row.
In 2019 the club hosted the inaugural Bronze Brooch Golf Croquet event with Stephen Young taking the win, in an all Nowra final, over clubmate Marie McLean.
Another highlight was in 2020, when the club hosted former world number one player, Alison Sharpe for a two-day country workshop.
The limited edition book was officially launched at the club's centenary celebrations and is available for sale at the Nowra Croquet Clubrooms at Cambewarra Road, Bomaderry for $10.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
