2016 proved to be a big year for the club - Nowra hosted the Division Two Croquet NSW Golf Croquet State Championships with Pat Poynter and Brenton Chivers runners-ups; Nowra also hosted the inaugural NSW Ricochet Carnival with members David Hanbridge and Judith Ramadge taking the win; Margaret Sawers and Glyn Williams combined to win the inaugural Croquet NSW Ricochet Croquet Open Doubles crown; Bob Davis, Doug Houssenloge, Margaret Sawers, Graeme Lovell, Terry Hoffman, Marie McLean, Judy French and Di Milnes took out the Croquet NSW Division Three Golf Croquet StateTitle.