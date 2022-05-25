South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Local talent recognised in national Indigenous and multicultural AFL sides

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
May 25 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNG STARS: Montana Doubell and Telaya Blacksmith were standouts at the recent Indigenous and Multicultural Youth Girls Leadership camp. Photo: Nat Sports Media

Three local dynamo AFL players have been named in national squads which represent the best Indigenous and multicultural talent in the sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.