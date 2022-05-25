Young Shoalhaven basketball stars show out in Barrengarry finals

2022 has been a year of success for the young Shoalhaven stars of the hardwood.
In a competitive Barrengarry conference across all age groups, four out of the seven Shoalhaven Tigers teams made it all the way to the grand final, in an epic display of the regions talent.
Last weekend saw more than 400 athletes battle it out over 50 games of basketball to crown 10 age and division champions.
Let's catch you up on how our local teams did.
The Shoalhaven U16 Girls headed into their grand final brimming with confidence, coming off a fantastic season where they lead their respective division in wins.
The girls matched up against a strong Illawarra team in the grand final but continued their dynamic play as a club and were able to take home the gold, winning 33-12.
Kate Speer lead the Tigers with 10 points.
The Tigers U16 Boys were split into two teams this season with both the Black and Gold squads having strong seasons in their respective divisions, both making it to the last dance.
The U16 Gold put forth a strong team performance in their Division B grand final against Wollondilly.
Winning the match convincingly, 41-29. Mitchell Parrott lead his team with 14 points.
The U16 Black put up a strong effort but just lost out to a sound Illawarra side, with the Hawks going on a game sealing run in the final minutes.
Mitchell Exton put on a strong show for the Tigers leading with 10 points.
The U18 boys had a strong 2022 season, with highlights on both sides of the ball consistently from game to game.
They had a tall task in the grand final, going up against another dynamic Illawarra side.
The boys fought hard and made it a competitive affair, but lost 55-41 in a fast-paced and physical game.
Ashley Roulston was the scoring leader for Shoalhaven with 10 points.
The U12 & U14 teams also had fantastic results on the day as their competition was structured a little differently, utilising a round robin system.
The U12 Girls put forth their strongest display of the year, losing to Goulburn, but definitely something to give the team a boost heading into their upcoming country tournament.
The U14 Girls also followed suit with a number of stellar performances on the day, narrowly missing out on the grand final by one game.
They won two out of their three matches, and only missed out because the final was worked out using points differential; the girls missed out by two points.
The U14 boys secured a spot in division one going into the weekend's finals.
The squad got to the semis but ultimately lost a hard fought game to Illawarra 21-12.
A big shout out to all the players who suited up this season and gave it their all, as well as the organisers, volunteers, and referees who put so much into making the season as successful as it was.
Go Tigers!
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
