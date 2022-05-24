Stars shine brightly in Nowra with record breaking effort

Dancing with the stars for a greater cause.
The Stars of Nowra Dance For Cancer continues to thrive, with their most recent effort the most successful in NSW history.
The 12 stars who took to the stage on Saturday May 14 were able to collectively raise a whopping $300,000, the largest total sum a single event has raised since its inception.
The Stars project is an initiative run by the Cancer Council, that sees communities from around the state come together to light up the dance floor and raise funds for cancer research, prevention, advocacy as well as information and support.
Community Relations Coordinator for Cancer Council NSW Southern, Sari Boschiero, said it was amazing to see such a successful event.
"It was one of those feelings where I got in the car afterwards and thought wow, what an awesome community we have here in the Shoalhaven," she said.
"It was just so rewarding seeing a smile on everyone's faces, knowing we've raised this money and made a difference for people affected by cancer."
The group of 12 dancers made up of local business and community leaders, spent 12 weeks in training with qualified dance teachers to learn the moves to wow the crowd on the night.
Each star set a target goal they wished to raise for the event and worked to drum as much support as possible.
The nights events outside of the dancing included raffles, auctions, fine dining and a wealth of other entertainment at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
"Every year you go into the event with high expectations but somehow it always turns out even better than you could imagine," Ms Boschiero said.
"Raising $300,000 was incredible, back in 2019 we raised $92,000, so to see the event grow that much has just been awesome to see."
Ms Boschiero credited the local community's ability to think outside of the box and willingness to give it a go for a great cause.
Karen Carter from Integrity Real Estate and Amber Cooper from Your Talent Team were the highest fundraisers for the event, raising a total of $50,339 for Cancer Council.
Brett Austin, owner of the Shoalhaven Caravan Village and Mick Walker, owner of Northy Gym also both put forth a massive effort raising $41,618 and $39,603 respectively.
Events like the Stars of Nowra are imperative to helping cancer patients and their families find support within the region.
"We are really seeing a correlation from this event, more people are utilising our local support services," Ms Boschiero said.
"It's really great to see the word getting out there, people getting the support they need and also working towards a cancer free future by investing money in research," she said.
Funds raised through the recent event will go towards free transport to treatment, accommodation at the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre, financial assistance, and the 13 11 20 information and support line.
"I'd just like to thank the stars for getting out of their comfort zones and putting in 12 weeks of hard work."
"We simply couldn't do this event without them or the support of the community and all our sponsors, it's just really great to see the event get bigger and bigger and I can't wait to see what's next."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
