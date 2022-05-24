South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Stars shine brightly in Nowra with record breaking effort

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:20am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIT UP: The dancing 'Stars' of the Shoalhaven were out in fine form as they raised a state record for the Cancer Council. Picture: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.

Dancing with the stars for a greater cause.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.