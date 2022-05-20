Symphony orchestra to celebrate Bach in Shoalhaven visit

Shefali Pryor has performed as guest principal with the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Auckland Philharmonia, and as a casual musician with the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra and the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. She is a founding member of the Sydney Omega Ensemble and has performed with the Australia Ensemble, Sydney Soloists, and Southern Cross Soloists as well as with the staff of the Sydney Conservatorium, where she teaches Oboe. She is also the Artistic Director of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Vanguard program for young philanthropists.