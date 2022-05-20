Symphony orchestra to celebrate Bach in Shoalhaven visit

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will give a nod the old masters when it brings the Inspired By Bach performance to Nowra in June.
The pieces have been handpicked by Concertmaster Andrew Haveron and featuring works from JS Bach and his son CPE Bach, as well as Mendelssohn's String Symphony.
The performance being an opportunity for Sydney Symphony musicians Harry Bennetts (Violin) and Shefali Pryor (Oboe) to step out of their usual roles and perform as soloists for JS Bach's Concerto for Oboe and Violin.
Like his father, Johann Sebastian, CPE Bach was one of the most celebrated composers of his day, and his voice was just as original.
Written as music evolved from Baroque to Classical, his Symphony in A is, in equal parts, opulent and bright - a masterful progression of his father's style, superbly heard in Johann Sebastian's Concerto for Oboe and Violin.
This shining example of what made the older Bach the master of the Baroque is an opportunity for Sydney Symphony soloists to shine as well.
Sydney-born violinist Harry Bennetts studied at the Australian National Academy of Music under Dr. Robin Wilson and in the Karajan Academy of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra mentored by concertmaster Noah Bendix-Balgley.
Following a series of success in national competitions, Harry has performed concerti as soloist with the Melbourne, Tasmanian, Willoughby, and Canberra Symphony orchestras. He has performed recitals in concert halls that include the Melbourne Recital Centre Salon, Ukaria Cultural Centre, Sydney Opera House Utzon Room, as well as numerous regional centres. He has performed chamber music at festivals in Townsville, Huntington, Baden-Baden, Cologne, Berlin and Melbourne.
Shefali Pryor has performed as guest principal with the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Auckland Philharmonia, and as a casual musician with the Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra and the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. She is a founding member of the Sydney Omega Ensemble and has performed with the Australia Ensemble, Sydney Soloists, and Southern Cross Soloists as well as with the staff of the Sydney Conservatorium, where she teaches Oboe. She is also the Artistic Director of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Vanguard program for young philanthropists.
Inspired by both Bachs, as well as Mozart and Haydn, Mendelssohn's String Symphony completes this captivating performance. While there are musical nods to the old masters throughout, this work's infectious happiness is the composer's music at its most glorious.
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra's performance of Inspired By Bach will be held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on June 24 at 8pm.
Tickets start at $40 with concessions available.
Call the Orchestra box office on 8215 4600 or pick your own seat online at sydneysymphony.com.
