Symphony orchestra to celebrate Bach in Shoalhaven visit

Updated May 20 2022 - 4:37am, first published 3:28am
Inspired by Bach: Concert master Andrew Haverton and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra that will perform 'Inspired by Bach' in Nowra next month. Picture: Nick Bowers.

The Sydney Symphony Orchestra will give a nod the old masters when it brings the Inspired By Bach performance to Nowra in June.

