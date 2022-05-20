Melanie Briggs, a descendant of Dharawal and Gumbaynggirr peoples, has been honoured with a very special award.
She wasannounced as Midwife of the Year for her work to improve First Nations' maternal and infant health at the 2022 HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
Ms Briggs is the director and founder of Binjilaanii, the first Aboriginal-led maternity model of care in Australia. She is also a Senior Midwife at Waminda South Coast Women's Health and Welfare Aboriginal Corporation.
Her tireless work to improve First Nations' maternal and infant health was integral to her award success.
Ms Briggs said she was honoured to hear she had been named Midwife of the Year.
"Being recognised and being an Aboriginal midwife and caring for women on country is a privilege and I feel incredibly proud," she said.
"My team should be here standing here with me. This award is in recognition of the amazing work our team and organisation do in community to ensure that our First Nations mums and bubs receive the best start to life."
Ms Briggs is renowned for her strong advocacy, implementing the Waminda Birthing on Country Model.
The model incorporates culture into maternity care to improve outcomes for First Nations women and babies.
Her vision is to see Aboriginal women birthing on their homelands, practising traditional lore and continuing cultural connections to country for their baby and their families.
"Practicing culture and working with First Nations mothers and supporting women on that journey during pregnancy is so important for us; it is empowering for our women as it brings incredible outcomes - seeing that is the most rewarding part of my job", she said.
Ms Briggs plans to use the prize money to conduct further research and embed cultural practices into the Birthing on Country model of care.
Other award winners included :
HESTA CEO Debby Blakey congratulated this year's winners and finalists, acknowledging the extraordinary impact they have had in delivering improved health outcomes and care for Australians.
"This year's winners and finalists have demonstrated the very best of their profession: compassion, empathy and dedication to helping improve the lives of others," Ms Blakey said.
"No matter the hour, no matter the situation, our nurses and midwives are there to answer the call. They have made an immeasurable difference to the health and wellbeing of so many people and it's so clear why they are the backbone of our healthcare system.
"I want to thank each and every winner and finalist for their amazing work and contributions. HESTA is so proud we can help share these important stories."
Now in their sixteenth year, the national Awards recognise Australia's nurses, midwives, nurse educators, researchers and personal care workers for their contributions to improving health outcomes.
The three winners each received $10,000, courtesy of ME - the bank for you, for professional development or to improve services or processes in the workplace.
ME CEO Martine Jager said the bank was proud to be a long-time supporter of the HESTA Awards program.
"Congratulations to these outstanding nurses, midwives and personal care workers. The team and I at ME Bank are so proud to be recognising and celebrating their achievements, which are life changing."
For more information, visit hestawards.com.au
