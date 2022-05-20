South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Milton's Blanc Space Studio proves a drawcard for the region during the month of May

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 300 tattoos in 15 days: Milton's Blanc Space a drawcard for the region

In fifteen days, Milton's Em Reid has inked around 300 tattoos onto locals and visitors, and her studio is proving to be a drawcard for the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.