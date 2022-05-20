More than 300 tattoos in 15 days: Milton's Blanc Space a drawcard for the region

In fifteen days, Milton's Em Reid has inked around 300 tattoos onto locals and visitors, and her studio is proving to be a drawcard for the region.
People from Sydney, Wollongong and Goulburn were among those lined up outside her popular Blanc Space studio on Friday, with some weary-eyed and perched up in camping chairs since they had been waiting to snag a booking since 5am.
The line snaking down Wason Street, Milton has been like this every day the shop has opened this month.
Blanc Space is holding its annual 'flash month', where people arrive without an appointment and pick a pre-drawn design from a tattoo artist's flash sheet. It brings spontaneity to the experience, Em says, who has an online following of more than 36,000 and is usually booked out for months in advance.
"It's just a fun opportunity for artists and clients to just do something spontaneous again, instead of waiting for over six months," Em said.
And her studio isn't the only busy shop. Nearby businesses have personally thanked Em for bringing more business to the area during a quieter period for the small coastal town.
"This flash May has quadrupled in size since last year, it's just been crazy," she said.
"People are calling me about clients who have been waiting for a tattoo all day, and saying how wonderful it's been to have an influx of different people around.
"May is perfect too, because it's when tourism starts to drop off on the South Coast. It feels good to have new people and energy coming in."
AWKA surf shop, just up the road from Blanc Space, is just one of the stores that has seen an uptick in trade.
"She's brought so many people to the town, so many people for her tattoos have come up and shopped with us," store owner Kurt Nyholm said.
"All of the shops and cafes are frothing her."
Born and bred in Milton, Em never expected to be a successful creative in her small town. But people travel from all over the country to get tattooed by her and the artists at Blanc Space, and she is incredibly humbled.
Blanc Space's flash May will continue next week.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
