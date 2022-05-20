This weekend the ball will be in our homecourt for both Shoalhaven Tigers teams.
It is the first time this season that both the youth and men's team will take the court in back to back games.
With both teams off to hot starts this season, it has made the event more exciting as they take on top seeded opponents from their respective divisions.
The KD Karz's Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men are off to a cracker start to the year currently sitting at 5-1 and second within their competition.
The team has been shooting the lights out since season debut with a high tempo offense that sees a lot of points put on the board.
It's a super fun brand of basketball that sees a lot of highlight plays in transition as the team utilises their speed and agility to it's fullest extent.
Brayden Morris has lead the team with an average of 16 points per game including a massive 31 point outing in their latest win against the Orange Eagles.
This weekends match will be a big test for the teams as they look to hand the first place Sutherland Sharks their first loss of the season (7-0).
It'll force the Tigers to play dynamically on both sides of the ball, with their defensive intensity being called into question some matches.
If the Tigers can achieve a better balance between their dynamic offense and inconsistent defense, then the team should be in with a real shot to take down their competitions biggest predator.
The KD Karz's Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men will tip off at 2pm.
For the Bomaderry Bowling Club Shoalhaven Tigers they will look to rebound from what has been a rough past two games for the side.
After starting the year undefeated, winning their first five matches, the team has faced their first bout of adversity having dropped their last two matches, the most recent being a heartbreaking two point loss to the fifth place Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders.
Tigers Head Coach Ben Bagoly said he's still seen a lot of things he's liked even in the losses.
"I really liked how our defense looked, especially in comparison to the week prior, " he said.
"We addressed our weaknesses from the game prior and we lost some 50/50 balls which cost us last week but I'm not worried," he said.
The loss of prolific combo guard Aaron Puljic has really hurt the club who was out for his second straight game with an ankle injury last Saturday.
There is a chance the dynamic player could return this week, but his status still remains an uncertainty heading into the weekend.
Tigers mainstay and leader Bruce Ozolins has been fantastic for the team to start the year.
The dynamic player is averaging near 20 points per game, looking to meet that mark with a big game this weekend.
Going up against the 6-1 Canberra Gunners team will be a real test for the Tigers especially as they aren't at full strength.
"There's a lot of good kids who have come from that elite Canberra pathway, they're going to be sound defensively and are going to execute on offense, it's going to be a good challenge for us," Bagoly said.
With the Tigers dishing them a big loss last year on their home floor, Bagoly feels the team is going to be coming to Nowra with a chip on their shoulder.
"We need to be ready because I think they'll be coming in with a lot to prove. I think it'll be a great game," he said.
Bagoly said he loved what he saw from the team last night in practice and feels as if they are building towards something special.
"The energy last night was great and I especially loved what I was seeing defensively, there was great intensity and communication between everyone," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to the weekend and all the boys are super excited for the big double header and we are ready to bring our A-game."
Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the match starting and tickets will be available at the entrance to purchase.
So bring your friends and family along to experience the excitement of cheering on your local team and wear some black and gold to show your real support for our Tigers.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
