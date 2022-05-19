South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

First look: Annie comes to Nowra, Albatross Musical Theatre returns to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:45am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELIGHTFUL: Albatross Musical Theatre will premiere Annie at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday. Video: Jorja McDonnell

Albatross Musical Theatre Company is making its triumphant return to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.