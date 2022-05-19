Albatross Musical Theatre Company is making its triumphant return to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Annie - the heart warming musical about a plucky redheaded orphan - will grace the stage from this Friday.
Albatross has been waiting almost two years to premiere this particular show.
Originally due to open in June 2020, it was first postponed by pandemic restrictions, and then major renovations at the venue pushed opening night back a touch more.
The show features 40 local performers, including 15 kids and one incredibly clever canine, along with a 20-piece orchestra and nine supporting vocalists.
This production also spotlights two leading ladies; Gaby Black and Zoe Ray both play the titular Annie.
With Annie being on stage for almost every scene of the show, it is a demanding role. Though the girls have taken it in their stride.
When they are not playing Annie, the girls step into the role of Edith, one of the orphan girls.
Miss Ray said she has relished the chance to play Annie, and there had been plenty of support from the cast and crew.
Annie is her first show in the 'big leagues', though she has previously starred in Nowra Anglican College's production of The Lion King Jr, and played other roles in school musicals including Moana Jr, and Les Misérables school edition.
"I've done a couple of smaller shows, but nothing this big at this sort of venue," she said.
"This has been really good - my mum has helped me run a lot of my lines, so I owe a lot to her. It's been really fund and all of these girls have had my back.
"It's been really lovely."
Annie is also a first for director Paul Fraser.
Over his six years as an AMTC member, Mr Fraser has starred alongside his wife (and Annie producer) Julie in Oliver!, been assistant director for the company's Les Misérables, and musical director for two junior productions.
As for why he chose Annie for his directorial debut? Mr Fraser received some simple advice: pick a show you know and love.
"I saw the show when I was about 20 at Her Majesty's Theatre in Sydney. My cousin was in it and I just fell in love with it," he said.
"[Seeing] Jill Perryman as Miss Hannigan, it was wonderful, and I've always enjoyed the show.
"If I was going to direct anything, it was going to be Annie."
Over the next two weekends, AMTC will perform six shows. The dates and times are:
Tickets are available from Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, both online and at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
