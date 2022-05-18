Hundreds of current and former veterans have had their lives changed, and even saved, by a South Coast surf program.
One of those veterans is Greg Williams. Before becoming a member of the Veteran Surf Project, he said he suffered with suicidal thoughts. He credits the weekly surf therapy sessions as the key that turned his life around.
"Since I started the program, those thoughts have just gone," he said.
"That's why it is so important to get more veterans involved. I believe every veteran who has come through the program has had their lives changed."
It has given them the confidence to get back out there.- Greg Williams, Veteran Surf Project member
The Australian first research program, which is the brainchild of former professional surfer and Gerringong Surf School owner, Rusty Moran, uses surfing to help heal the wounds of veterans suffering from depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Participants gather twice weekly at Gerroa's Seven Mile Beach, and Rusty said suicide prevention is the project's primary goal.
"The broader goal is creating a safe space for rebuilding mental toughness while learning to reconnect with nature," Rusty said.
"These are the perfect conditions for building trust and camaraderie among veterans who understand what others have been through and are still going through.
"One of our guys summed it up with this quip: 'For me, coming to VSP is just like being back in the Army. But only the best bits. The surf, the physical challenge and having someone to talk to who gets ya'."
VSP is not-for-profit and is funded through the Department of Veteran Affairs.
But the project may be set for a $60,000 boost to expand membership and ensure its continuation, should the Morrison Government win the federal election.
Gilmore's Liberal candidate Andrew Constance announced the commitment alongside Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Marise Payne on Wednesday, and it was welcomed with open arms by Rusty.
"We were preparing to drop back to one day a week with our current funding from DVA, so this funding will enable us to continue every single Saturday and every single Wednesday for another year," Rusty said.
Mr Constance, who has joined the veterans on the water himself, said he had seen the "lifesaving" impact of the project.
He added the funding boost would allow the program to continue, and increase their membership from 700 to 1,325 people.
"The project is one of the most inspiring programs I've come across," Mr Constance said.
"The combination of the ocean, sense of community, fitness and socialising has been a literal lifesaver."
Rusty hopes funding will continue into the future, so the project can be implemented across Australia.
"Our vision is for our Western Sydney University mental health study to pave the way for this program to be rolled out nationally in the next couple of years," he said.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
