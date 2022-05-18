South Coast environmental project shifts the focus to First Nations knowledge

Waminda is on a mission to restore endangered plant species of the South Coast, which have long sustained First Nations people.
The group is starting a project to re-establish traditional agricultural practices in the region, with a focus on the magenta lilly pilly: a rainforest tree found only in a handful of coastal areas in New South Wales.
A combination of recovers, conservation, education, and research, Waminda's project will grant to draw on knowledge from the world's oldest living culture, and go on to create a blueprint for improving environmental care.
It will be documenting the distribution of key endangered plant species, educating the community about them, and contributing to research on plants' medicinal properties.
In the case of the magenta lilly pilly, it has a role to play in preventive health measures.
Waminda CEO Faye Worner said the project will shift focus back to knowledge passed down by generations of First Nations people.
"It's about influencing the current way of doing things," she said.
"There has been a real ignorance about Indigenous relationships and knowledge of country; it's awakening that, rather than just locking up areas and not understanding the importance of the species to Aboriginal people.
"[The project] is big on getting together with groups of people to explore the importance of these plants, share the knowledge around that during plantings, and encouraging the use of the species as well."
Waminda's environmental contribution is part of an even wider collaboration with groups around the state, which are embarking on a similar project for other endangered native species.
Plans are in motion to run workshops and tree plantings, and Waminda is looking at a sustainable agriculture component where species can be used in its own Black Cede range of food products.
In total, nine groups received a share of just under $1 million, granted by the NSW Environmental Trust; Waminda received $241,000 for its project.
Environment Minister James Griffin said the nine grant recipients will help to educate communities about threatened species recovery and address the effects of climate change.
"Education is crucial for encouraging the community to protect the environment and adopt sustainable behaviour in their everyday actions," Mr Griffin said.
"These projects enable communities at a grass-roots level to connect with their local environment to enable real change.
"From the NSW North Coast to the South Coast, these grant recipients have demonstrated ingenuity in creating innovative ways to develop, broaden and transform their community's knowledge."
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
