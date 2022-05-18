They've already created plenty of memorable moments in their short history, but South Coast Blaze are ready to add another chapter to their growing story.
The Blaze became the region's first NSW Premier League franchise in 2019, with their under 23s claiming the minor premiership in their inaugural season in 2020 before they also reached their maiden grand final.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Now, they will tick off another achievement on Wednesday night when they play their first official home game in the Illawarra.
It's a fact that seems hard to believe, but the ongoing impact of COVID-19 disrupted both of their first two seasons, with the majority of games held in Sydney. They now finally have the chance to play at Berkeley's Illawarra Sports Stadium, with the Blaze taking on the Sutherland Stingrays in the opens and under 23s grades.
Berkeley's Chelsea Bolton, who has been there from the start, said she couldn't wait to compete on home soil.
"Playing at home means a lot. Most of us are local girls and we can't wait to play in front of our family and friends. I feel like it probably should have happened earlier, but at least it's happening now. The girls are really pumped, it just makes this game a little more special. And hopefully it can happen more often in the seasons to come," Bolton said.
"We feel like the Illawarra has embraced our team. Illawarra hasn't had a team up there in an elite [netball] competition for as long as I can remember. Coming through, I had to leave and go to Sydney just to get that little bit competition and learn and grow as a player, there wasn't really anything in the Illawarra for that.
"But having a South Coast Blaze team in the Premier League is amazing."
Tickets are selling fast for Wednesday night's event, which is being seen as a celebration of local netball.
Complementing the two Premier League games will be a showcase match between open men's teams from the St George and Illawarra district netball associations, while local dance company Dance Sensations will also put on a show.
As for the main event, Bolton said she expected a tough challenge from the Stingrays.
"It's a really big game for us. We need to start strong from the first whistle and have the talk up, and all of the little things that will make us strong," she said.
"Every week has been close and is a really hard game, but this week is definitely super tough. We really need to come away with the win this week."
Most of us are local girls and we can't wait to play in front of our family and friends.- - Chelsea Bolton
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.