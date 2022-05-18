Phillip Baldock is usually the one lending a hand to others, says his cousin, but now the community is rallying behind him as he recovers from serious injuries.
Phillip, 38, was involved in a crash with a truck on Moss Vale Road at Kangaroo Valley on Saturday, May 14.
He was transported to Wollongong Hospital after he sustained multiple injuries including a broken back, ribs, and nose, as well as shattering his knee in four places.
Phillip, a tree lopper from Nowra, had just come out of knee surgery on Wednesday afternoon when his cousin, James Ison, shared he was doing as well as he could be given the circumstances.
"He's on a lot of painkillers but he's doing okay. He won't be walking for a while," James said.
"He's still joking around."
Describing Phillip as someone who always goes out of his way to help others, James started an online fundraiser to help with expenses as he will be out of work for some time.
"He's one of the creators of a 4WD page (on Facebook). He usually goes out of his own way in the middle of the night to tow them out of a hole," James said.
"He's just helps everyone out, really. He's kindhearted.
"He has three kids and a baby on the way."
James said Phillip will likely remain in hospital for another couple of weeks while he recovers.
To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-moi-moi-get-up-this-hill
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
