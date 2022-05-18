South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Fundraiser for Nowra's Phillip Baldock after multi-vehicle crash at Kangaroo Valley

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDRAISER: Phillip Baldock is recovering at Wollongong Hospital after a crash over the weekend. Pictures: supplied.

Phillip Baldock is usually the one lending a hand to others, says his cousin, but now the community is rallying behind him as he recovers from serious injuries.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.