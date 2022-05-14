Two people transported to Wollongong Hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Kangaroo Valley

Update: 11:57am
There have been updates as to the persons involved in the Kangaroo Valley crash earlier this morning.
a 36-year-old male and a 47-year-old male have both been transported to Wollongong Hospital.
The 36-year-old sustained chest, abdominal and leg injuries.
The 47-year-old suffered chest injuries and minor lacerations.
Both have been transported via road and are in a stable condition.
Update: 11:40am
Kangaroo Valley RFS has provided an update on the affected roads from this mornings accident.
They have stated that the road between the local cemetary and Kangaroo Valley road will be closed for the next several hours as crash investigations are carried out by local authorities.
All current affected persons have safely and successfully been transported to Wollongong Hospital for treatment.
The extensive fuel spill from the accident has been contained and is no longer a danger.
Update: 10:30am
Reports have confirmed that a 4wd and a tip truck with a dog trailer behind collided on Moss Vale Road just after 8:30am this morning.
Three people are said to have been involved in the crash, two of whom were in the 4wd.
Both are currently being transported to Wollongong Hospital via road as a helo was unable to land in the area of the crash site.
The truck driver has sustained minor injuries.
Rrural Fire Service from Kangaroo Valley are also in attendence on scene.
Both patients are described as being in stable conditions by NSW Ambulance.
Earlier - 9:30 two people currently trapped after multi-vehicle crash in Kangaroo Valley
Emergency services are responding to a reported multi-vehicle car crash in the Kangaroo Valley that has left two people trapped.
The accident, which occured just after 8:30am, occured on Moss Vale Road near Merchants Road.
NSW Ambulance couldn't confirm any specific details in regards to how the crash occured, but did say that a large truck was involved.
There are ambulances currently on scene, with mutiple patients currently being assessed.
Transport NSW, a tow truck and local police are all also currently in attendance at the crash.
Live Traffic is currently reporting that the road is closed in both directions, with people advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
More to come.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
