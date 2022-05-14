South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Two people transported to Wollongong Hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Kangaroo Valley

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated May 14 2022 - 3:33am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Update: Multiple persons taken to Wollongong Hospital after crash in Kangaroo Valley

Update: 11:57am

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.