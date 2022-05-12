What do you do with the old junk in the spare room or the surplus materials out in the shed?
You could take it to the tip or have a garage sale or you could even sell your unwanted items on the internet.
Like many things, the internet can be a great way to get your old unwanted items out into the second hand market.
With one press of the button there is a possibility that millions of people could view your add, however there are pitfalls.
There are many fraudsters trolling the internet trying to find a way to scam you.
In the past there have been people selling vehicles online. Inquiries have culminated in an alleged buyer turning up and then going for a test drive of the vehicle. Some test drives last forever.
The sellers are still waiting for their vehicles to return. Only scant details of the dodgy buyers are forthcoming giving police little evidence to go on.
You may think the person who emails you or rings you up to inquire about the item you have for sale sounds or seems to be nice.
They may seem confident and mild mannered, however they could also be a scammer in the process of winning your confidence.
If anyone says, "I am having trouble getting on to "Pay Pal" or some other questionable excuse why they can't pay at the time of the sale be careful.
If you think that something is fishy it most likely is.
Do not buy or sell any goods on the internet unless you are sure of the other person's details. Don't meet in dark or empty places, make sure you meet in a public area and don't do it alone.
Don't forget. Cops are tops.
