South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Millions in election promises: are Gilmore candidates confident they can deliver?

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's Fiona Phillips holds Gilmore on a 2.6 per cent margin, but the Liberals are banking on Andrew Constance to snatch it back. File image.

It's not unusual for millions in cash promises to be thrown at electorates during a federal election campaign, especially in seats held by a slim margin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.