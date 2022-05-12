Millions in election promises: are Gilmore candidates confident they can deliver?

It's not unusual for millions in cash promises to be thrown at electorates during a federal election campaign, especially in seats held by a slim margin.
And the marginal seat of Gilmore, which stretches from Kiama to Tuross Heads, is certainly no exception.
Labor's sitting Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips holds the seat on a 2.6 per cent margin, but the Liberals are banking on former NSW transport minister, Andrew Constance, to snatch it back.
Election commitments made by the Labor and Liberal Party's tally up to more than $500 million.
But can the goods be delivered in a three year term?
It seems both candidates are confident they can.
As at Thursday, May 12, Labor's Gilmore pledges have included: $25m for an emergency operations precinct in Moruya; $22m for a Birthing on Country centre; $7.5m for a new Sanctuary Point Library; $6.5m to improve mobile black spots on the Prince Highway; $5m for planning on the Nowra bypass; and $345,000 for weather protection at schools.
Among the Coalition's promises are: $40m for the Nowra bypass; $352m towards the Milton Ulladulla bypass; $5.5 million for Gerringong surf club upgrades; $683,000 to expand Ulladulla's Jindelara Cottage; and $400,000 for playgrounds and pump tracks.
Labor also matched the Coalition's $40m promise to upgrade the Shoalhaven's road network after it suffered extensive damage from significant rainfall earlier this year.
Mrs Phillips acknowledged there will be a "big agenda" to get to work on if re-elected, but said she will push to deliver promises.
"I will be out there working every day for people in Gilmore as I have the last three years. And that's what I'll continue to do," she said.
"I'm really proud of our commitments.
"We've committed to a full Kiama headspace that quite frankly, my Liberal opponent has not even matched."
Mr Constance pointed to South Coast road projects that he signed off on as transport minister as proof he could "get it done".
"Have a look at towns like Batemans Bay where I've delivered $430 million of roadworks in recent times," he said.
"The Nelligen bridge, the South Batemans Bay Link road. Here in the Shoalhaven, have a look at the work on the Princes Highway.
"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing."
Backing his promises, Mr Constance is confident they can be fulfilled if he wins the seat.
"It's been a responsible set of commitments that we are looking to deliver over the next term," Mr Constance.
"Things like Gerringong Surf Club, which is going to be not just a surf club but an emergency hub in times of crisis ... through to making sure we get Jindelara supported."
With just over a week until election day to go, more promises for Gilmore could still be on the way.
Only time will tell if they can all be delivered.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
