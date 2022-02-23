newsletters, editors-pick-list, fiona phillips, waminda, south coast, maternity, birth, women's health, labor, election promise

$22 million could kick-start a revolution in women's health on the South Coast. The catch? It's contingent on the upcoming federal election. Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips today promised $22 million for local Aboriginal women's health service Waminda, should Labor return to Government this year. The funding would build Waminda's planned Birthing on Country Centre of Excellence: a dedicated maternity service, which would expand on it's existing culturally and medically safe care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and their families. READ MORE: Making the announcement at Waminda's Kareela Ngura farm in Terara, Mrs Phillips said her priority was ensuring the health service for local mothers. "We know that if we look after our Indigenous people in all forms - all that wraparound care - we know that we've got better health outcomes right throughout people's lives," she said. "This Birthing on Country Centre of Excellence will be here for generations to come and will make a real difference for people." Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, joined Mrs Phillips to make the election promise. Ms Burney said a Birthing on Country service for the South Coast has been in her sights for some time. "$22 million, an Albanese Labor government commits to Waminda for a Birthing on Country Centre," she said. "Waminda have been talking to me for many years about this aspiration, this dream. "This is an absolute example of self-determination and of Government saying 'you know what you need, you know what you want'. It's about us trying to fulfil those aspirations." Waminda's service delivery covers both the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla districts. Today's funding promise is what the women of Waminda have spent years toiling and fighting for. Extensive studies, data collection, business cases, funding applications, and tireless lobbying have gone into securing the election promise. Now, the hardworking women of Waminda are bursting with hope for their future, and for the mothers and babies under their care. Waminda Executive Manager Kristine Falzon said the commitment to fund and build the Birthing on Country Centre for Excellence is a momentous step forward. "It is so significant," she said. "We're here for our community first and foremost; we respond by community need and know what they need because we're a part of it. "Hearing opportunities to move forward and really close the gap - that's what we're talking about. "We want to eliminate the gap between our community and the broader community, and this is a significant way to be able to do that." Any funding for the future service hinges on an election win for Labor. Mrs Phillips said she was confident regarding the outcome. "I absolutely intend to win Gilmore, and win government at the next election," she said. "That's what I'm out doing every single day... I will be out advocating at every single moment I can for what is right, and I can say that this Birthing on Country Centre is exactly what our community needs." Ms Phillips and Ms Burney also jointly called on their opponents to stump up for South Coast mothers and babies. "They absolutely should match this commitment," Ms Phillips said. "I would point out that after many years of the coalition government being in power, and Waminda lobbying for this, they haven't been able to deliver this. "It would be my sincere wish that they would match it, because they should... it's the right thing to do." The initial $22 million in proposed funding would cover infrastructure costs: building the centre at a to-be-determined location, most likely in the Nowra area. At the heart of the building, will be Waminda's mission to support Indigenous mums and their children. Ms Falzon said the community is anticipating more landmark days for the Birthing on Country program. "It's something we're so passionate about: bringing birth back to community, back to women, back to culture through our ways," she said. "We always knew our Birthing on Country Centre would come, but just didn't know when. So I think it would be a historic day for us moving forward, bringing birthing and culture back to us." Waminda continues to chase funding for operational costs of the proposed facility, working with NSW Health to find grants. A business case for the Birthing on Country Centre of Excellence has operational costs tipped at $58 million over seven years. The estimates include additional staff to meet the significant demand for Waminda's maternal, family, and child health services. Already, Waminda is facilitating about 70-80 births per year. With increased staff numbers and sufficient funding, that number is anticipated to exceed 100 at the future Birthing on Country Centre. The service continues to fundraise for the centre. To donate, visit Waminda's GoFundMe.

