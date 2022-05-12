The nostalgic sound of historic aircraft engines in the air and on the ground will make Shellharbour Airport the place to be when HARS Aviation Museum stages its monthly tarmac days for May this weekend.
The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) Aviation Museum tarmac days will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14-15.
On the tarmac, action will start on Friday with a planned ground run of the "Black Cat" Catalina then continue with an engine run of "Connie", the flagship Lockheed Super Constellation on Saturday, while Sunday action will be a run of former French Navy 566 Neptune's engines.
Subject to weather former RAN Fleet Air Arm Tracker 844 is also planned to fly on Saturday.
On Sunday the volunteers from HARS Aviation Museum will contribute to the annual service marking the loss of four Australian soldiers who died in rescue efforts when the US oil tanker Cities Service Boston was wrecked in rough seas at Bass Point in May 1943.
From the same era, a veteran C-47 Dakota which served with the US Army Air Force and then the RAAF, will be part of the HARS tribute.
Joining the Dakota, it's planned also for the Tracker and a former RAAF Caribou to be part of the flypast.
Guides will be on duty to show visitors over these and others of the almost 50 aircraft of significance to Australian aviation which are on display at HARS Aviation Museum.
Other aircraft of note in the HARS display include a former RAAF supersonic F-111C, a Winjeel, additional Dakota and Neptunes, a former RAN Wessex helicopter, Vampire and Sea Venom jets plus airliners including the only Boeing 747-400 remaining in Australia and an amazing replica of Kingsford Smith's famous Southern Cross under restoration.
Open every day, HARS Aviation Museum offers visitors a hands-on and interactive opportunity with the aircraft in tours conducted by informative guides.
HARS Aviation Museum is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm daily for guided tours, located at Shellharbour Airport just off the old Princes Highway at Albion Park Rail.
