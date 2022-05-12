South Coast Register
Historic aircraft set to put on a show as HARS Aviation Museum opens its doors

Updated May 12 2022 - 4:51am, first published 3:00am
TAKE OFF: HARS Navy Heritage Flight Tracker 844 takes off from Shellharbour Regional Airport. Photo: Howard Mitchell.

The nostalgic sound of historic aircraft engines in the air and on the ground will make Shellharbour Airport the place to be when HARS Aviation Museum stages its monthly tarmac days for May this weekend.

