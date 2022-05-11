Annie swings into the Shoalhaven: First stop? The Roxy

New York in the 1930s: the city is struggling through the Great Depression, but one delightful orphan girl still sees the brighter side of life.
Annie is gearing up to swing into the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this month, but it was only fitting the cast paid a visit to the Roxy Theatre in Nowra first.
The Roxy in Nowra was built in the same era as Annie, in 1935, using art deco elements of the period.
Undergoing several changes over the years, the building was renovated in 2017 back to its original art deco style.
"The Roxy building in Berry Street was the perfect setting for a photo shoot for Annie," Albatross Musical Theatre Company (AMTC) director, Paul Fraser, said.
One of the scenes and musical numbers is where Annie visits the 'Roxy' in Times Square, New York with billionaire Oliver Warbucks.
Roxy Theatre staff in Nowra were happy to oblige with the cast for a photo shoot, which includes Gaby Black and Zoe Ray, aged 12 and 13, who are both cast the role of Annie.
Mr Fraser said the the AMTC originally set out to produce Annie two years ago and is thrilled to finally deliver the show to a live audience after COVID-related delays.
The cast features 40 local performers, including 15 children in the orphan ensemble and one clever canine, plus a 20-piece orchestra and 9 backing vocalists.
Show dates: Friday 20 May 7.30pm, Saturday 21 May 7.30pm, Sunday 22 May 2pm, Friday 27 May 7.30pm, Saturday 28 May 7.30pm and Sunday 29 May, 2pm.
Tickets can be purchased at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre 42 Bridge Road Nowra, by calling the box office on 02 4429 5757, or online at shoalhavenentertainment.com.au.
