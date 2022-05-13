A new Sanctuary Point Library and the next stages of Berry's Boongaree Nature Play Park are among Shoalhaven City Council's infrastructure projects it plans to deliver over the next year.
A suite of the council's plans and programs, including its draft budget for the coming financial year, are now on public exhibition.
The major projects tipped as priorities include placemaking for the Vincentia shopping village, planning for the Nowra Riverfront precinct, delivering the Far North Collector road, and the Shoalhaven Community and Recreation precinct, which includes the Artie Smith Oval.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said it's been a long time coming for some of the projects, which aim to revitalise communities across the region.
"The Burton Street mall is a project that's been hanging around for a really long time, so it'll be fantastic to see it come together and be what the community wanted it to be," she said.
"It's also really great to be making more progress on the Sanctuary Point library, because that will be a game changer for the area."
As part of the 2022/23 budget, council plans to spend $473 million for strategic priorities in its operational plan, made up of an operating budget of $281 million and a capital works program of $192 million.
A rate hike of 4.53 per cent, which is expected to add around $60 per years to the average residential rates bill, is also proposed.
"I want to really acknowledge that a lot of people are doing it really tough at the moment with the cost of living going up," Cr Findley said.
"But the cost of business for council has also gone up and even though it's a difficult thing to swallow, the rate rise is really necessary.
"It's important that we all come together to support a budget that supports getting those jobs and services done that are most needed by the community."
There is an estimated $82 million worth of backlog in bringing assets to a satisfactory condition which meet community needs, according to the budget papers.
Council encourages residents to submit their feedback.
Submissions must be received by 5pm on Friday, June 10 to be considered by council.
Share feedback at one of five pop-up events:
Or, email council@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
