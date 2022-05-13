South Coast Register
Have your say: Shoalhaven City Council unveils major projects in draft budget, plus the proposed rate increase

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:52am, first published May 13 2022 - 5:00am
Have your say: Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley inspects counil's draft budget which councillors endorsed to put on public exhibition at an ordinary meeting earlier this week. Picture: Grace Crivellaro.

A new Sanctuary Point Library and the next stages of Berry's Boongaree Nature Play Park are among Shoalhaven City Council's infrastructure projects it plans to deliver over the next year.

