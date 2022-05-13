Havenlee School has been desperate for an undercover learning space for years, turning to a nearby school's hall for assemblies in the meantime.
Pat O'Keffe, the school's P&C president, says while the school is grateful to borrow the hall, an undercover area on its own grounds is a necessity for students with physical and intellectual disabilities.
"Currently we use North Nowra Public School's hall for general assemblies, meetings and special occasions ... but we don't have anything of our own," Mr O'Keeffe said.
"To transition our children simply from the classroom to the hall is a mammoth job for us.
"For some students, it can take a full 12 months to teach them to leave the classroom, get there and get back."
The school, which has had difficulty securing funding in recent years, may be set to get the space it needs - contingent on the federal election.
Incumbent Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips announced Labor's promise to invest $148,373 into Havenlee School for outdoor learning area upgrades, including a new covered outdoor learning area, if the party wins government on May 21.
"Local children need outdoor spaces to play and learn, especially with the increased rain and storms we have had this year," Mrs Phillips said.
"I'm really pleased that Labor will help improve infrastructure in our local schools, so students have the best possible environment for their education."
Mr O'Keffe welcomed the announcement and said an undercover space would significantly benefit students' learning capabilities, and improve their wellbeing.
"It's going to help our kids and particularly in their academic achievements, physical well being and their social interaction," he said.
"We don't have a covered area, so if our kids are in the playground, we really have to monitor them because some of them can't wear sunscreen. So we've got to make sure they're not out in the sun too long.
"Other kids can't self regulate ... so they don't know they're getting hot and can overheat and become unwell."
With the school's population growing, Mr O'Keffe said an undercover space is needed sooner rather than later.
"The old fashioned four wall classroom is becoming a thing of the past, especially in our environment," he said.
"If some are tied up too long in the classroom, it presents with behavior issues and they need to be moving around for their own wellbeing.
"Our population will increase but unfortunately our space won't. Utilising such a huge area for education and sporting purposes will be a great benefit to us."
In total, Labor has committed a total of $793,000 funding for upgrades to schools in the Gilmore electorate, including at Bomaderry High School and Moruya High School.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
