4.53% rise on the horizon for Shoalhaven ratepayers

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:56am, first published 7:00am
Shoalhaven City Council will consider upping rates by 4.53 per cent in order to deliver road repairs, increasing maintenance, and budget projects, it says.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

