South Coast man jailed over sexual assault of niece, granddaughter

A 64-year-old South Coast man guilty of sexually abusing his granddaughter and niece has been sentenced to eight years and six months behind bars.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges involving sexual penetration of a child under the age of 14 and the indecent assault of a child under 10.
The offender appeared for sentence at Sydney's Downing Centre Court by video link from the Long Bay Correctional Centre on Friday.
Between 1999 and 2014, the man sexually abused the victims when they visited his home.
The court heard the offender told one of the victims "it is our little secret" and "there was no need to tell mum and dad" after he sexually abused her.
In victim impact statements, the court heard of the ongoing mental pain both victims suffer due to the offender's actions.
One victim said she "feels alienated from living a normal life and has difficulty trusting those around her" and experiences frequent nightmares.
Judge Richard Weinstein said: "On behalf of the community, the court expresses its sorrow for the offending which was perpetrated upon the victims."
"The court hopes that each of the victims will go on to lead productive lives and make positive contributions to our society," he said.
Both victims decided in 2020 to take action against the offender. In March 2021, he was arrested by police and has remained in custody since.
Judge Weinstein said the offender abused his position of trust in each offence.
"Due to the seriousness of the offending, I find that no penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate," he said.
"He has expressed no appropriate remorse to any person for his offending."
The man was jailed for: inciting a victim under 10 years to commit indecent act; three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with child under 14; and indecent assault where victim is under 10.
He was sentenced to eight years and six months behind bars, with the sentence starting from March 2021.
Judge Weinstein noted the man's early guilty pleas afforded him leniency in sentencing.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
