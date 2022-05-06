South Coast Register
South Coast man jailed for 8 years and 6 months over historic child sexual assault crimes

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 6 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:30am
South Coast man jailed over sexual assault of niece, granddaughter

A 64-year-old South Coast man guilty of sexually abusing his granddaughter and niece has been sentenced to eight years and six months behind bars.

