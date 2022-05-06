South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Bruce Mitchell retires from Marine Rescue role after 22 years

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT SERVANT: Bruce Mitchell, Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Regional Operations Manager, is retiring after 22 years.

ANYONE who has called the Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Regional Operations would have probably had their call answered by operations manager Bruce Mitchell.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.