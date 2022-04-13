South Coast Register

The 2022 rugby union season is set to kick off in early May

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 13 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
SEASON SET TO KICK OFF: The Shoalhaven Rugby Club couldn't be more ready to take the field for their fans for what is anticipated to be a great season. Picture: Supplied.

After a run of tumultuous weather, the skies appear to be clearing to make way for winter sport.

