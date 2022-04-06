South Coast Register
HMAS Albatross personnel remembers those lost on SHARK 02

By Robert Crawford
April 6 2022
SEVENTEEN years on from the tragic crash of a Navy Sea King helicopter on the Indonesian island of Nias, personnel from HMAS Albatross have paused to remember the nine lives lost.

