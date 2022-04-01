South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Renown Shoalhaven artist John Downton's latest exhibitions launched at Fleet Air Arm Museum

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 1 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Renown Shoalhaven artist John Downton shows no signs of slowing down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.