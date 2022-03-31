South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

New $438m Shoalhaven District Hospital to be seven storeys

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated March 31 2022 - 5:12am, first published 2:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DESIGN: Matt Inch (left), of project managers Johnstaff Projects and architect John Zadro, of Conrad Gargett Architects explain the layout of the new Shoalhaven District Hospital redevelopment plans.

The new $438 million Shoalhaven District Hospital will be seven storeys high and will provide the region with a raft of new services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.