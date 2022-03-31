South Coast Register
Local pop-up session to explain the $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment

By Robert Crawford
Updated March 31 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:13am
INFO: Members of the Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment project team and hospital management answer questions about the redevelopment at Wednesday afternoon's pop-up session.

A number of local community pop-up stalls will be taking place throughout the region over the next few days where local residents can get a first hand look at the plans for the new $438 million Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment.

