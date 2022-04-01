South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Fleet Air Arm Museum collections curator Ailsa Chittick presented with navy commendation

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 1 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL-DESERVED: Commanding Officer of the Fleet Air Arm, Commodore Dave Frost presents Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm Museum and Royal Australian Naval College Museum at HMAS Creswell collections curator, Ailsa Chittick with her Navy Commendation on behalf of Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan.

The collections curator at the Royal Australian Navy Fleet Air Arm Museum and Royal Australian Naval College Museum at HMAS Creswell, Ailsa Chittick has been presented with a Navy Commendation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.