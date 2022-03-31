South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Council's decision to outsource public toilet cleaners 'reprehensible', says union

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 1 2022 - 12:46am, first published March 31 2022 - 10:30pm
RALLY: United Services Union and Unions Shoalhaven members gathered outside Shoalhaven council chambers on Monday to protest a proposal to outsource cleaning the region's public amenities. Image: supplied.

The decision to outsource public toilet cleaners will free up $400,000 in council's budget according to Shoalhaven Mayor, Amanda Findley.

