The decision to outsource public toilet cleaners will free up $400,000 in council's budget according to Shoalhaven Mayor, Amanda Findley.
Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
