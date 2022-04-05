South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Electric buses should be manufactured in Shoalhaven, says Gilmore Liberal candidate Andrew Constance

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 6 2022 - 2:52am, first published April 5 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
E-BUS: Gerard King of Illawarra Premier Transport and Gilmore Liberal candidate Andrew Constance took Custom Denning's e-bus for a spin on Tuesday. Image: Grace Crivellaro.

Electric buses are cost-efficient, produce zero emissions, and are a lot quieter than diesel buses, says Gerard King, who runs Premier Transport Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.