Nowra's CHC Helicopter on standby in Ballina for more predicted wild weather

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated March 28 2022 - 3:51am, first published 12:30am
PIT STOP: CHCs Royal Australian Navy contracted search and rescue aircraft from HMAS Albatross refuelling in Taree on the way to Ballina to support any potential need over the next few days. Image: Supplied

CHC Helicopters search and rescue aircraft based at HMAS Albatross has been deployed to the flood-ravaged North Coast due to the threat of further wild weather.

