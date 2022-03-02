newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THREE Shoalhaven-based helicopters are being prepared to be ready if needed in the ongoing flood emergency hitting large parts of NSW. Defence has said two Royal Australian Navy helicopters from HMAS Albatross and a civilian search and rescue helicopter from CHC Helicopters, also based at the Nowra naval base, are being prepared to be part of the ongoing flood emergency operation. Read more: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a press conference on Tuesday, pledged more ADF assets would be made available to help with the ongoing emergency, "including from Albatross at Nowra". Two Sikorsky MH-60R Romeo Seahawk helicopters from 816 Squadron are being prepared, as is an AW139 helicopter, from CHC Helicopters, a civilian operation also based at HMAS Albatross, which provides Aviation Emergency Response including specific search and rescue capabilities for the RAN's Nowra helicopter fleets. A Defence spokesperson said the ongoing flood emergency was evolving, and at the moment the Nowra helicopters were being prepared if they are needed. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

