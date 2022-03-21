South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Big wet leads to postponement of Terara Country Music Campout

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated March 21 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT A MESS: The big wet that hit the Shoahaven two weeks ago and more follow up rain at the weekend has led to Own Ison having to postpone this year's Terara Country Music Campout. Mr Ison is standing at a gate leading to the area where caravans park for the campout, that was underwater during the recent floods.

Disappointment for country music fans and the organisers of the Terara Country Music Campout, with this year's event scheduled for later this month having been postponed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Journalist

Robert Crawford is a journalist with Fairfax Media and is currently based at the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.