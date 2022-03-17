newsletters, editors-pick-list,

LEGEND - it's a word that is all too readily bandied about nowadays. But the Shoalhaven has farewelled one of its true legends, Violet Lord who passed away on March 5, aged 88. A moving ceremony was held for Violet, or as she was simply described "mum to many" at the Shoalhaven Lawn Cemetery Chapel at Worrigee on Thursday (March 17). There would not be too many people in Nowra or even the greater Shoalhaven who wouldn't have known or at least heard of Violet Lord and her incredible community achievements. Read more: Support the journalism that matters for the South Coast Register and unlock the region's best news From fostering more than 100 children with her husband John, to being the driving force behind the Nowra East Public School's breakfast club, Violet did everything she could for her community and in particular its children. How do you sum up Violet Lord? It's not an easy task, trust me. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who played a role in hundreds of children's lives in the Shoalhaven. She was, as celebrant Wendy Lenton put, it "bubbly, unselfish, patient and caring." "She was a wonderful mum, mum-in-law, nan, great nan, great great nan to her own family but also an amazing foster mum to so many," she said. "She could also be firm when she needed to be. But more than that she opened her arms and her heart to any child and her door to anyone who needed food, comfort or warmth. Read more: Where there's a will there's a way - Steve hits the surf again "She volunteered all of her love - she gave without expecting anything in return. She saw the strength in children where others saw their weaknesses. "Violet did what she could to see children grow and flourish - even the slightest smile of a child was a victory. Their small steps were seen as a victory. "Material wealth wasn't important; she chose to live with less in order to give more. Her patience was her strength and she gave to each child in her care without sacrificing her own children. "Complete love and caring - humble of the praise of what she had done as she felt it what we all should be doing - it was a normal way of life. "We will never forget Violet and all she has done to improve the lives of our young people in the Shoalhaven. It is about celebrating Violet's life and what she has done for the Shoalhaven." Violet gave 88 years of living, loving and caring and was simply a "wonderful woman". Read more: Buy the dress, ensure another woman's success She was born in Candelo, in south eastern NSW on September 5, 1933, to Effie and William Seymour, the second youngest of their 13 children. Violet's mother died when she was just 13-years-old and she moved around NSW to live with other siblings in places such as Jaspers Brush, Wagga, Lismore, and Tomerong. It was while she was working in a cafe in Junction Street, Nowra that she met the "love of her life", Aubrey John Lord. The story goes, John and his work mates would go to the cafe every day to pick up the lunches. Violet would have them ready - clearly John liked the look of Violet, and she liked the look of him too. He would walk her home from work and hang around outside the house to see if he could catch a glimpse of her. On one occasion he was spotted by Violet's father. He was invited in for dinner and that was it. They became girlfriend and boyfriend and it eventually led to marriage in January 1952, and the couple had more than 70 years of marriage together. Christine, their first child, arrived late that year, then twin girls who both passed, then Stephen, Warren, Alice (dec), Jewel, Paul, Tracey, Susan, Kirsty, Joel and Brenden. And of course there were many many more. That big family has given Violet and John many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and at least 10 great great grandchildren - a lasting legacy. Life in the household was described as "interesting" and they often never knew how many of them would be sitting down to dinner each night. "We all knew what a huge heart Violet had," Ms Lenton said. Read more: Nowra's David Allsop hits childhood goal of 8000 flying hours "Along with John, they worked as a team to provide a warm, happy, safe and loving home for many children - the door was always open to everyone." The couple are well-known for their foster parenting activities in the area. They cared for children in difficulties for almost all of their married life. Their life changed when Violet lost twin baby daughters - one was still born, the other died two months later. The tragedy left a void in their life and in the 1950s they took their first child, a ward of the state, who they later adopted. At one stage they had five babies to look after for a fortnight - as space was limited in the home the cots were all lined up in the hallway. Many of the children John and Violet cared for came from heartbreaking circumstances - some had behavioral problems as a result of their experiences but Violet and John never considered giving up. They became mum and dad and in later years nan and pop as the years rolled by. There was even a time when police brought to them a baby at 5am one morning, wrapped in only a tea towel. Violet willingly took the baby and cared for it until 11am when police took it to a new home. In the 1960s Violet became involved in the Nowra East Public School P and C. And after finding out a number of students came to school hungry, she established the school's breakfast club. She and John would arrive at the school early each morning to prepare a healthy and nutritious breakfast for over 60 kids. The breakfast club went through a huge amount of food each week and funding for the program came from a range of sources, all of which were locals. She also had a full roster of helpers - which included church groups, doctors, solicitors, high school students and many more. Violet was a strong believer in the health benefits of the program ... she knew quite a number of the students came to school without breakfast and lunch and she wanted to make sure their stomachs were full before they started their lessons. Violent knew there were occasions that the school breakfast was the only food children ate all day. She also worked in the community garden and looked after any kids who attended the school. "Violet just loved all kids - it didn't matter if they were indigenous, non-Indigenous or children with a disability her heart was big enough to love them and they loved her in return," Ms Lenton said. Over the years Violet rightfully received numerous accolades including - Australian Citizen of the Year; the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal; South Coast Woman of the Year; International Women's Day Award 2013 and the Shoalhaven Gold Medal the same year; the Emma Geelan Red Cross Award for commitment to the breakfast program at Nowra East Public School; Grandparent of the Year 2015; NSW Seniors Week achievement award for community service for volunteering; and was a life member of the NEPS P and C Association. Read more: Wheels to Meals initiative continues to succeed "Violet didn't have any hobbies - her kids were her lifelong hobbies, and looking after John of course," Ms Lenton said. Son Stephen shared some of his memories including one time when she was sick and away from school for a couple of weeks. "A group of young schoolboys from East Nowra turned up at the door and asked if mum was alright," he said. "I assured them she was fine - but they didn't seem satisfied so I invited them in. "There was mum sitting up in the bedroom chatting to all the boys and she knew all their names; eventually they were satisfied and happy to have seen mum. "That hit home how much they all thought of her." There was also the time one of the children brought a boy home from high school and asked if he could stay. "Mum thought it would be an overnight thing," Stephen said. "Seven years later he was still there. "But the thing mum was most proud of there was a daughter, granddaughter and niece who all followed in her footsteps and took babies in and that made her so proud." There were also tributes from daughter-on-law Yvonne, and granddaughter Jessica who described her as "her inspiration". There was also a letter of tribute from Kiama MP Gareth Ward, who described Violet as a "compassionate, caring and true champion of our community". He praised her "unfailing dedication to the NEPS community, supporting parents, teachers and staff and most importantly of all its students". Read more: NSW State bowls making a long awaited return to the Shoalhaven "Violet opened her heart and her home to more than 100 foster children, who were in desperate need of love and support which she gave in abundance," he said. "Violet was the true meaning of actions that speak louder than words - her generosity of spirit and selflessness as a community volunteer. "While the Shoalhaven has lost a saint, heaven has gained an angel." Mrs Lord loved the bagpipes and Pipe Major Glen Muller travelled down from the Southern Cross Pipes and Drums in Sydney to play Amazing Grace, The Highland Cathedral and Going Home. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/73eaf65f-e197-41e7-9e89-527e976b31b5.JPG/r230_415_2557_1730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg