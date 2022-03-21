South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA NSW Community Flood Relief Point is helping Shoalhaven pets

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 21 2022 - 2:02am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING PAW: The RSPCA NSW Community Flood Relief Point at The Country Club, Sanctuary Point. Claire Pitham (volunteer, Eurobodalla), Rosemary Pitty, Annette Wilson (supervisor, Illawarra), Judith Wright (vice president, Illawarra), and Ruth Mackay (volunteer, Eurobodalla).

RSPCA New South Wales has popped up in the Shoalhaven, delivering essential pet supplies to flood-affected residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.