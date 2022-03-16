Support the journalism that matters for the South Coast Register and unlock the region's best news

news, latest-news,

The South Coast Register is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highands No. 1 news source, the Illawarra Mercury. Visitors to southcoastregister.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, March 22, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing South Coast Register digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The South Coast Register's new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highands news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by the Illawarra Mercury and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Milton Ulladulla Times and Southern Highland News, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Wednesday's South Coast Register newspaper and each day's edition of the Illawarra Mercury. This allows users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look South Coast Register website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highands, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Jackie Meyers said the South Coast Register was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the Illawarra Mercury and our other mastheads covering the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Southern Highands we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Shoalhaven news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more South Coast Register subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that the Shoalhaven relies on to stay informed." The South Coast Register and Illawarra Mercury are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/d128dea1-d1a8-4e36-a8e3-b352f3ba893a.png/r0_236_1986_1358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg