NSW State bowls making a long awaited return to the Shoalhaven

One of the biggest lawn bowl events in the state will be held in the Shoalhaven next week with excitement brewing across NSW. After two years of cancellations, the Grade 5 NSW Bowls State Pennent Finals will finally run again in Nowra and St Georges Basin. READ MORE: 16 teams from across the state will come to the Shoalhaven in hopes of winning the illustrious title. Each team is made up of 12 players and the event will see a total of around 250 players and officials. The competition will be split up between Nowra Bowling Club and the Country Club St Georges Basin. Eight teams will play at each venue before the winners will go onto play at the finals at St Georges Basin. Event Coordinator Bruce Goldsmith said the tournament has been a long time coming and he's very excited to see the region get behind it. "The event was scheduled for 2020 and now here we are two years later." "We have been postponed by COVID for all that time, and these guys who won the comp back in 2019 have been desperate to get back on the green and try to be champion of the state," he said. Mr Goldsmith said there's a lot of hunger in the community, but mostly people just want to get back to socialising and mixing together. He started playing the sport eight years ago and instantly became hooked. "When I started I was fascinated why people got involved in it and kept on going and it's mainly about the strategy involved," Mr Goldsmith said. "It's extremely mentally intense. Think of it like Chess and it's tactically very interesting, but also not too stressful on the body which is a bonus as you get older." "It's truly a fantastic sport." Mr Goldsmith talked about the inclusive nature of bowls also being a massive bonus in its appeal. "Bowls cuts across all ages, but importantly it engages the older community more so than other sports which often excludes them," he said. "We include all age groups but we particularly have relevance to the older groups." Mr Goldsmith believes that the size and nature of the event will provide wider benefits to the Shoalhaven region as a whole. "Sport creates community, so the opportunities to host an event like this one means our area can be promoted," he said. "When people come from all over the state and visit, there is a real chance for them to engage within the community and learn what the Bay & Basin and Shoalhaven region is all about." The event will run from March 25 to 27 and is expected to be a fantastic community event with some of the sports best skill on showcase. "It's a great event for people in the area to come down and get behind, not only because it's a great sport but also a sport that has played a large role in this area for a long time." More information can be found at https://www.shoalhaven.com/event/bowls-nsw-grade-5-state-pennant-finals/

