This Saturday, March 19 marks the 90th anniversary of the official opening of one of Australia's iconic structures, the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But did you know the historic occasion involved a party from the Shoalhaven? A number of residents of Roseby Park participated in the official opening ceremony. Read more: Local historian Alan Clark recounted the event in one of his popular Historical Happenings column. Some 25 residents of Roseby Park participated in the major event of 1932, and together with other Aborigines from La Perouse and the North Coast, they made up a group of 61. Accompanied by Roseby Park manager John Milne, the contingent travelled to the city by train, stayed at La Perouse, and were away for six days. The men had a day to prepare for its role, and for the big day were described as wearing native attire with war paint decorations. After being driven to Richmond Terrace Domain, the Aborigines marched to Phillip Street where they assembled for the opening procession. They helped provide a program at Wentworth House during the afternoon, and next day showed prowess with the gum leaves as they formed a Leaf Band. At one of these functions Mr Milne and his son were presented with mementoes of the occasion, two large boomerangs, the first to cross the new bridge. They had been signed by Lennie Gwythe, the 10-year-old boy who had ridden his pony from Gippsland (Vic.) to take part in the celebration. The performance impressed Nowra Leader editor, Herbert Connolly who commented on one old Aborigine waving a spear and providing his own imitation of a mopoke. He was conscious that the event had been well covered by the city papers, and so kept to his own experience in travelling to the city. They began as part of the throng that lined up at Bomaderry where stationmaster Hazzard was a reassuring official. Next morning he sought a vantage point for the parade, and finished up hiring a "frail empty fruit box", bargaining his way to a price of one shilling despite the fact they were going "like hot cakes". While waiting for the procession in the huge crowd, he noted the thousands of well-dressed people and mused about the validity of "the depression that we have heard so much about". There were aircraft overhead, and at one stage it was thought a missile had been dropped as a huge crash startled the crowd. However, it was simply a tin shed that had collapsed with the weight of people who had clambered onto the roof to gain a better view. Comment was made of the floats which featured Captain Cook and his ship Endeavour, along with Lord Nelson and his Victory; along with the millions of souvenirs that were being offered for sale. The returned servicemen's fraternity included those who had seen action in the Boer War, and eight veterans of the Soudan War of the 1880s, "some bent with the weight of years". Connolly noted another Shoalhaven link in the procession, an old carriage with connections to the Coolangatta Estate. That may have been the coach (reputed to have been imported by Alexander Berry) that was presented to Vaucluse House during the month of the opening, and finished up in the Powerhouse Museum. One could speculate that it was driven by legendary South Coast coachman Barney McTernan who was definitely invited to drive a coach in the parade, but according to the Shoalhaven Telegraph he was asking for expenses. WHILE it is hard to imagine any opposition to the building of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, parliamentarians with country electorates were not necessarily impressed. This was borne out by a speech delivered to the Legislative Assembly by local member Mark Morton (Wollondilly) on the Sydney Harbor Bridge Administration Bill. "The building of this bridge was forced through Parliament in face of the opposition of the country, which for years has been starved of money to carry out essential works," he said. "As the people of Sydney want the bridge, they out to be prepared to pay for it." It cost £10 million, which was nearly 40 per cent more than the original estimate. While Morton had walked across the bridge himself, he did not think a lot of people would make the trek. He did not think a toll should be imposed on pedestrians, but urged the Minister to introduce one for vehicles. Want to read more local history? We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

