South Coast Police Detectives have released dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the death - and suspected homicide - of a man in a hit and run at South Nowra last month. Emergency services were called to Old Southern Road, South Nowra, about 3pm on Thursday, February 24, after reports a man had been hit by a utility. The utility failed to stop and continued travelling north towards Greenwell Point Road. Read more: Eighteen-year-old Taj Hart was critically injured in the incident and despite being assisted at the scene by passing motorists until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, he died a short time later at Shoalhaven District Hospital. Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene. With assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, Strike Force Altos was established to investigate the Hart's death. Following extensive inquiries, detectives identified and seized a vehicle - a white Mitsubishi Triton utility - from a Currarong address. It is undergoing forensic examination. As inquiries continue to identify the driver and any occupants at the time, investigators have now released dashcam footage of the seized vehicle depicted driving in a northerly direction on Old Southern Road, South Nowra prior to the collision. Detective Acting Inspector Adrian Alston from South Coast Police District said investigators are working hard and are seeking assistance from the public to locate the driver. "We are appealing to the community to help us piece together the moments leading up to the young man's death," he said. "I would urge the driver, any occupants, or anyone with information to come forward and assist us with our inquiries. "Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is important to investigators and may assist us in solving this matter." As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information or motorists with additional dashcam vision to contact Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Inquiries into the incident continue. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

