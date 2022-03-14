news, latest-news,

Healthy Men, healthy masculinities, healthy communities - that's the vision of The Men's Table. The Men's Table creates a unique, safe environment for men to share openly about their lives, their challenges, their highs and lows. Over dinner once a month, the proven format creates a sense of belonging, community, peer support and camaraderie that is lacking for many men, even for some who already have a group of mates. Read more: And a Men's Table entrée night is coming to Nowra on Tuesday, April 12 in the private room upstairs at The Postman's Tavern. The entree' nights are information nights where men can find out if The Men's Table is for them. It's healthy to show emotion and share feelings. Yet for many men in their relationships with other blokes, the talk is mostly about 'footy and sh*t'. Many men look for a greater sense of belonging and connection. That's where The Men's Table comes in - it is a safe place to share and be heard in a confidential and non-judgemental environment. Men learn to listen, talk, share openly and how to serve other men, modelling healthy versions of masculinity. Join the growing grassroots community - and there's never been a better time to belong in a community. The Men's Table enables adult men to meet on a monthly basis with the same group of men to share a meal and talk openly about their feelings, and the highs and lows that are impacting their lives and well-being. It's a local grass roots activity and membership is free. Your commitment is to attend a minimum of nine monthly meetings per year and your outlay is just the cost of a meal and a drink. Interested men are encouraged to register to come along and experience the benefits that hundreds of men across the country enjoy every month. Find out more on The Men's Table website or register at. They are space limited to 14 so please book your spot at the table. For more information, contact Michael Collins on 0450 612 358, David Pointon on 0412 199 648 in the Kitchen (Office) of The Men's Table hello@themenstable.org

