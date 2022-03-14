news, latest-news,

DESPITE the recent announcement about the closure of the Bomaderry RSL Club, the Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch will continue to operate, providing services to the local veterans' community. A special meeting of the Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch members will be held this Sunday, March 20 from 9.30am to decide the future of the Bunberra Street operation. In February, Bomaderry Bowling Club, which oversees the running of the RSL Club, announced the operation would close by the end of the current financial year. Despite the closure of the club, the Bomaderry RSL Sub-Branch, which owns the building, location and car park, is still operating. Read more: Sub-Branch president Bob Madden said the organisation continues to provide services for local veterans. "We continue to operate and provide services for our local veterans," Mr Madden said. "Under NSW and ACT RSL guidelines our members will be meeting on Sunday, to decide the future direction of the sub-branch and what we will do with the current site. "But the sub-branch will remain and we will continue to operate and offer services and support our veterans require." He said the sub-branch has 95 members. "The sub-branch will definitely still operate," he said "we just have to decide how that will work." The sub-branch has also announced that as long as COVID restrictions remain as they are, it will again be staging two Anzac services this year, a dawn and its regular morning service. The dawn service will get underway at Walsh Park from 5.45am. The main service, for those marching to Walsh Park, will assemble at the Bomaderry RSL Club at 9am. The march will "step off" at 9.15, with the service to follow at the Walsh park cenotaph. The Bomaderry Bowling Club amalgamated with the RSL in December 2015, but had been actively working with the club for around 12 months prior to that. Bomaderry BC secretary manager Garry Wilbraham said there was a number of factors in the decision in closing the RSL club, including a downturn in trading, partially due to the effects of the second COVID shutdown in August last year, along with rising costs in maintaining the building to the required standard. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/8949ef1b-a5fc-46b1-81a9-b12bfb2c62c9.JPG/r0_34_4032_2312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg